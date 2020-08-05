Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 261,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,194. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.