Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $267.35. 93,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. The firm has a market cap of $287.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.37. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

