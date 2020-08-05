Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Receives $178.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.83.
CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.
Shares of CRL traded up $14.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 713,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $220.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,819,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
