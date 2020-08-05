Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Receives $178.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.83.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of CRL traded up $14.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 713,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $220.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,819,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

