Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,805 shares of company stock worth $67,246,356 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $599.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,691. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.24. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $601.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

