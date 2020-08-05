Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.18.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $85.62. 1,918,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,582.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,234 shares of company stock worth $23,119,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $2,568,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 28.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Chegg by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.