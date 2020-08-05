Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 67,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,582.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,983,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,179 shares in the company, valued at $148,118,208.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,234 shares of company stock worth $23,119,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

