Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. 244,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

