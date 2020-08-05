Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. 235,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

