Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,321. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $204.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,129.83, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.91, for a total value of $2,836,447.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,018,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,630,652.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,732 shares of company stock valued at $129,303,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

