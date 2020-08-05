Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.12.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $10.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.71. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

