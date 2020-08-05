Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $668,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.57. The company had a trading volume of 356,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $367.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,125,324 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

