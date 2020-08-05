Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Coherent updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

COHR traded down $14.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.52. 17,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.06. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

