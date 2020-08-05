Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 3.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511,232. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.