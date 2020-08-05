Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.423 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 212.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,610. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

