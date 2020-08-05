Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $135,000.00 in Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPSI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,690. The company has a market cap of $443.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

