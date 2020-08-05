Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,082 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 113.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.85. 475,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The firm has a market cap of $714.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.16.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

