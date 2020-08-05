Crestwood Equity Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -757.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,470.6%.

Shares of CEQP opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.54). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

