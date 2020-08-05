Crestwood Equity Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.
Crestwood Equity Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -757.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,470.6%.
Shares of CEQP opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.
