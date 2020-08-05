Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Cut by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Crocs worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 1,973.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Crocs by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,323,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In related news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 1,844,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,633. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.