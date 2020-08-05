Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 24th

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Curo Group has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curo Group to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Curo Group alerts:

CURO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 10,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,273. Curo Group has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $301.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 233.85% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.