Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 17.65%.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Danaos has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.