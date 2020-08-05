Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Announces Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.62. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.52.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.