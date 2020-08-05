Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 111,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -628.13. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $49,047,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $1,468,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,998,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,848,738 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 842,859 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.