Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

DKL opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $918.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.49. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

