Delek Logistics Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.

NYSE DKL traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.49. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.