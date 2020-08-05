Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

DK stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 227,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

