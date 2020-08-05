Dero Hits Market Cap of $12.39 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00010634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $734,107.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,913,956 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.