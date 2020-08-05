Dialight (LON:DIA) Posts Earnings Results

Dialight (LON:DIA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (9.50) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Dialight stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 297.50 ($3.66). 6,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.21. Dialight has a 12 month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 395 ($4.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.53. The company has a market cap of $96.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.97.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Dialight from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

