Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 229000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

