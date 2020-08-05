Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $529,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Dollar General by 127.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.21. 115,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,954. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

