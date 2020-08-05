Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Issues Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%.

Shares of NYSE:DS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,613. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

