DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $688.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $232,552.53 and $688.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00023713 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010691 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

