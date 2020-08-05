Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,386 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 200,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,459. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

