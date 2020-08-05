Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,425 shares of company stock worth $6,293,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,278. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $149.49. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

