Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 884 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.