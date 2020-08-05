Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 62,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $5,053,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 91,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

