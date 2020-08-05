Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.25. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

