Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,465,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

