Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.15. 198,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.94. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

