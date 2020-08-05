Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

