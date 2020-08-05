Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 265,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

