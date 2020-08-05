Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

EFA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,044,680. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

