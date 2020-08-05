Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,151,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 532,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 335,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,482,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

