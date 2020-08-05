Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.27. The stock had a trading volume of 244,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,903. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $151.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.