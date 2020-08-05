Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $902,497,000 after acquiring an additional 324,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.12.

Shares of DIS traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.