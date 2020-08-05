Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 937 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 27,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 1,014,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,569,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

