Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.38. 149,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

