Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,968 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

