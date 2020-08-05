Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $241.55. 87,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,346. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $717,600. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

