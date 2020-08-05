Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 641,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 114,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,146. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.