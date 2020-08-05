DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

DRRX opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $141,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $165,646.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRRX. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.